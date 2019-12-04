LeRoy Clark
LeRoy Clark, age 94, of Woodbine, Iowa, passed away December 2, 2019, at the Rose Vista Nursing Home.
Survivors include 3 children, Michael Clark, of Waterloo, Wis., Daniel (Donna) Clark, of Ankeny, Iowa, and Leah (Byron) Essig, of Timnath, Colo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. The Funeral service is Saturday, at 11 a.m., at the First Christian Church in Woodbine, with military graveside rites and interment at Soldier Valley Cemetery near Pisgah, Iowa, following the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a church of your choice or any local veteran's organization.
