Lyle B. Clark
Lyle B. Clark, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 16, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lyle was born February 2, 1939, in Silver City, Iowa, to the late John and Mercedes (Merk) Clark. He attended country school, graduated from Carson, Iowa High School in 1957 and attended IWCC. Lyle joined the U.S. Air Force and traveled the world. He then joined the Army Reserve for 20 plus years, where he served in Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia with his son, Michael, retiring as Sgt. First-Class. Lyle married Mary Claire Rauterkus on May 5, 1962. They were blessed with 7 children in 9 years. Lyle was a machinist at Western Electric for 37 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church; VFW Post #11355 and the Council Bluffs Rifle and Pistol Club. Lyle enjoyed target shooting, family get-togethers, boating, motorcycling and vacationing at Lake Stockton in Missouri.
In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Clark; infant sister, Luella; and brother-in-law, Bob Jansen.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Claire Clark; daughters, Patty (Roger) Gantt, all of Council Bluffs, Mary Susan (Ray) Bradish, of Gretna, Neb., Cheryl (John) Long, of Sidney, Iowa; sons, David Clark, Michael (Stephanie) Clark, Thomas (David Jones) Clark, all of Council Bluffs, Kevin (Kimara) Clark, of Omaha, Neb.; "adopted sons", Terry "Bo" Jones and Chris Brosnihan; 18 grandchildren, his 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Jansen, of Omaha; nieces and nephews.
Wake service, Thursday, 5 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors. A lunch will follow in Kottas Hall at St. Peter's. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St. Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503.
