Marvin L. Clark
Marvin L. Clark, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 1, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
Marvin was born March 4, 1936, in Crete, Neb., to the late James C. and Pauline (Casper) Clark. He graduated from Crete High School in 1954. Marvin joined the U.S. Air Force on June 16, 1954, and proudly served his country for 30 years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant on July 1, 1984.
In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Williams; and his granddaughter, Jessica. Marvin is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mona (Williams) Clark, of Council Bluffs; children, Marvin (Pam) Clark, Jr., of Mesa. Ariz., Miranda (Steve) Meyer, of Lake City, Iowa, Margaret (Jeff) Goff, of Salemburg, N.C., Renee (Tim) Beasley, of Robertsdale, Ala., Rusty (Amy) Williams, of Loxley, Ala., Lisa (Jeff) Sousa, of Mililani, Hawaii; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Kay) Clark, of Dewitt, Neb.; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life luncheon and visitation, Monday, 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Funeral Home. The family will direct memorial contributions.
