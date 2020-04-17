Max R. Clark, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 9, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Max was born February 2, 1927, in Woodbine, Iowa, to the late Guy and Mildred (Jefferson) Clark. He graduated from Woodbine High School in 1944. Max proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard a minesweeper in the Pacific during WWII. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Max attended Drake University, from which he graduated in 1951. During his time in Des Moines, Iowa, Max met his future wife, Eunice D. Bihrer. Max and Eunice were united in marriage on August 28, 1949. They were blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Margaret and Dennis. Max continued his education and earned his Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Omaha. He was a social worker for over 30 years. Max was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, the VFW and the American Legion. He enjoyed all sports, especially baseball and football, was an avid reader, and loved to travel. Max was very devoted to his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Eunice D. Clark in 2007; and his son-in-law, William Olson in 2004. Max is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Clark, of Longmont, Colo., Margaret Olson, of Lafayette, Calif., Dennis Clark, of Council Bluffs; 4 grandchildren; his 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (LaVonna) Clark, of Woodbine; nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral service will be held at a future date with burial in the Woodbine, Cemetery with full military rites.
