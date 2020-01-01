Shirley

Josephine Clark

Shirley Clark, age 96, passed away December 29, 2019.

She was born on January 17, 1923, to the late Roy and Pearl (Lindsey) Zobel, in Denver, Colo.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling; sons, Stanley and Sidney Clark; brother, Robert Zobel.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Pekney; grandsons, Justin Pekney (Melisia) and Darren Pekney (Dani); 4 great-grandchildren, Reese, Cole, Jackson and Shepard.

A celebration of her life will begin at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Midlands Humane Society.

Service information

Jan 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
