Marcella
Marie
(Thompson)
Claus
Marcella M. Thompson, 83, was born in New Hampton, Iowa, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa, and Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and major in Textiles and Clothing.
She was, preceeded in death by her mother, LeVon Marie (Charles) Thompson; father, Harry Orville Thompson; and by two brothers, Clarence Thompson and Dwight Thompson.
She is survived by husband, George William (Bill) Claus, whom she married in1954; two sisters, Myrleen Divelbiss (James), of Iowa City, Iowa, and Lois Thompson, of Overland Park, Kan.; three adult children, Ann Marie DuBose, of Chesapeake, Md. (Michael), Steven John Claus (Jennifer), of Hollywood, Md., and Karen Lynn PetersenJones (Michael), of Blacksburg, Va. Also survived by seven Grandchildren; and one great- grandson.
A gravesite service for Marcella's immediate family was held on December 23, 2019, at the Forest Rest Natural Cemetery, 5970 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill, VA. Future gathering of family, friends, Warm Hearth Residents and Staff, to celebrate Marcella's life and loves, will be held in the Tall Oaks Room of the Warm Hearth Activity Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 23, 2020 (Memorial Day Weekend). This gathering will NOT be a "Service." Instead, we will display family photos and notebooks that feature Marcella's tatting, fabric arts, and favorite recepies. We hope that this unscheduled format will stimulate much personal interaction and sharing among those who can attend.
Reservations are NOT needed, but please email Bill at: clausgw2@gmail.com, only if there is strong possibility of your attendance, and he will later send you an attendance reminder.
In lieu of flowers, a non-profit memorial gift can be sent to the Neighbors In Need Fund, 2607 Warm Hearth Drive, Suite 100, Blacksburg, VA 24060-62574. Questions? Please contact Amy Stone, Associate Director of Development for the Warm Foundation at: 540-443-3413.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.