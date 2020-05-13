Carolyn A. Coan, age 82, passed away May 9, 2020. She was born in Omaha, Neb., on March 31, 1938, to the late Carl and Agnes (Trouba) Wiese. Carolyn graduated from Benson High School and retired from Griffin Pipe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Holling and a nephew, Randy Dale Holling. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jack Coan; step-daughter, Tracy Coan; brother-in-law, Neal Holling; nephews, Ron Holling (Amy), Rick Holling (Jean), Bob Holling (Suka); two step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Open viewing and visitation is Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Calvary Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Carolyn Coan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 14
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 15
Funeral Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.