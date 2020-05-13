Carolyn A. Coan, age 82, passed away May 9, 2020. She was born in Omaha, Neb., on March 31, 1938, to the late Carl and Agnes (Trouba) Wiese. Carolyn graduated from Benson High School and retired from Griffin Pipe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Holling and a nephew, Randy Dale Holling. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jack Coan; step-daughter, Tracy Coan; brother-in-law, Neal Holling; nephews, Ron Holling (Amy), Rick Holling (Jean), Bob Holling (Suka); two step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Open viewing and visitation is Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Calvary Cemetery.
Service information
May 14
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
2:00PM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 15
Funeral Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
Nebraska governor fires back at criticism from MSNBC's Rachel Maddow
-
Abraham Lincoln High School's prom queen celebrates milestone with special at-home event
-
Carson, Hailey
-
Council Bluffs resident opens Assisted Living Locators franchise
-
Seven Council Bluffs residents among eight new Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.