Father Thomas Coenen, 68, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Rose Vista Nursing Home, in Woodbine, Iowa. Father Tom was ordained on July 8, 1977, by Bishop Maurice Dingman, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Earling, Iowa, which is the home parish of his mother. Father Tom's home church in Woodbine was too small for an ordination. After six months of helping a parish without a pastor, he was assigned to a team ministry serving Creston, Lenox and Afton, Iowa. He lived with two other priests and had a wonderful first experience in his ministry that lasted for eight years. In 1985 he was transferred to Dunlap, Iowa, and served at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Again, a team ministry was formed in Harrison County that included four parishes. There were three priests, two deacon couples and a sister. He next served the Leon team ministry that covered six Iowa counties with three priests and two sisters. Father Tom led the building of a new church and stayed in this placement for eight years. Next, he was moved to Clarinda, Iowa, with three small parishes that he served on his own. He also served at the mental hospital, state prison and a youth reform center. This placement was for eight years. He was then moved closer to home in Shelby County. In 2009 Father Tom took a sabbatical. Following his sabbatical he began his final assignment as an assistant priest at Queen of Apostles, in Council Bluffs, along with Hospital Chaplaincy and special liturgical ministry to the region. Father Tom retired in 2013 and lived at the St. Francis Priest's residence in Council Bluffs until he became a resident at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine. Father Tom was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Joe Coenen. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Coenen, of Woodbine; three siblings, Gary Coenen and his wife Julie, of Woodbine, Mary and her husband Todd Heistand, of Woodbine, Jackie and her husband Scott Clark, of Pisgah, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Woodbine. Memorials may be made to the Woodbine Food Pantry or the Alzheimer's Association. Due to federal and state guidance on gatherings due to the covid-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private mass of christian burial. We will be live-streaming the funeral service on our Fouts Funeral Home Woodbine Facebook page.
