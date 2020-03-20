Allen L. Cohrs Allen L. Cohrs, age 57, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 18, 2020, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Allen was born August 5, 1962, in Council Bluffs, to Carroll and Marilyn (Jancik) Cohrs. He graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1980 and earned his Business Degree from U.N.O in 1984. Allen was a financial analyst for Northern Natural Gas for the past 21 years. He was a member of the Tall Dog Bike Club - Des Moines, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Jill Aldredge; parents, Carroll and Marilyn Cohrs; brother, Scott (Erin) Cohrs; 2 nephews, Ian and Jett Cohrs; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeannie Aldredge and Brian Heistand; niece, Abby (Joe) Miller, all of Council Bluffs; his buddies with the Tall Dog Bike Club and many other friends. Private family graveside service and burial, Saturday, in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to SWI Nature Trail or Nebraska Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc.
