Betty June (Lewis)
Coleman
Betty June (Lewis) Coleman, passed away February 6, 2020, at Amelia House.
Betty was born June 18, 1927, in Lincoln, Neb., to Glenn and Agnes Lewis. She was raised in Ashland, Neb., and graduated from Ashland High School. She worked at AI Root, Broadway Cleaners and Phillips Department Store, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed many travels. She also enjoyed Jumble and crossword puzzles. Betty also was a huge baseball fan.
Presiding Betty in passing were her parents; her husband, Ivan (Bud) in 2017; son, Terry in 1999; two sisters and one brother.
Survivors include son, Alan Coleman, of Surprise, Ariz.; grandsons, Matthew Coleman and Nick Coleman, both of Council Bluffs.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services, Thursday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.