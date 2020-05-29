Doris A. Collier, age 93, of Honey Creek, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Danny Paul; brother, Jim Shiller. Survivors include her children, Michael Collier and wife Beverly, of Honey Creek, Iowa, Mark Collier and wife Julie, of Falls City, Neb., Trudy Moore, of Honey Creek; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 3 until 5 p.m., at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral Services, 11 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, also at the funeral home.

