James J.
Collier
James J. Collier, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his home on September 24, 2019.
James was born on March 3, 1946, in Barstow, Calif., to the late Jess and Stella (Jackson) Collier. James worked as a delivery driver for C J Warehouse in Omaha, Neb.
James was preceded in death by brothers, Jess Collier and Joe Collier. James is survived by 5 sons, Justin Collier, Jared Collier, Jordan Collier, Colton South, all of Council Bluffs, Chad South, of Olewein, Iowa; daughter, Jennifer White, of Creston, Iowa; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Collier, of Council Bluffs, Jerry Collier, of Utah; sisters, Elizabeth and Derel Danel, and Mary Gunter, all of Utah; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.