Lorraine E. Collins
Lorraine E. Collins, age 91, passed away December 19, 2019, at her residence.
Lorraine was born, February 9, 1928, in Denver, Colo., to the late Russell and Edith (Haven) Vaughn. She was united in marriage to Glen Vernon Collins on April 23, 1950. Lorraine was a long time resident of Council Bluffs and worked 20 years for Metro Drug in Omaha, Neb., and volunteered for over 20 years at the Council Bluffs Senior Center before retiring in 2015 at the age of 87.
She is preceded by husband, Glen in 1989; son, Gary Dean Collins; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters. Lorraine is survived by daughters, Patti Moad, Glenda Vanderpool and husband Roger, Jo Ann Hunt and husband Arles; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Fleming; sister-in-law, Donna Collins; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services, Saturday, 2 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Hazel Dell Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
