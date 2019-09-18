Stanley W. Collins
Stanley W. Collins, age 63, of Minden, Iowa, passed away at his home on September 16, 2019. Stan was born November 23, 1955, in Council Bluffs, to the late Ivan N. and Ina E. (Belt) Collins. He graduated from Underwood, Iowa High School in 1974. Stan worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 30 years, retiring in November of 2018.
He is survived by his daughter, Cassandra Collins, of Minden; brothers, Norman (Donna) Collins, of Treynor, Iowa, Ronald Collins, of Crescent, Iowa; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family burial, Friday in Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek, Iowa. The family will direct memorial contributions.
