John E. Condecon
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John E. Condecon on March 1st, 2020, at his home in Council Bluffs.
A resident of the Council Bluffs area since 1975, John was born on July 23, 1953, to Edward and Catherine Condecon in Ashland, Wisconsin. John was a 1971 graduate of Brooklyn Center Jr./Sr. High School and pursued a post-secondary degree in schools in Minneapolis, Minn., and Lawrence, Kan. He married the late Dena Condecon (nee McKee) of Winnebago, Neb., in 1974. He was a proud father to his daughter, Lenelle Leigh, of Omaha, Neb., son Andrew, of Council Bluffs, and dearly missed son and veteran, Benjamin Paul. He was a devoted husband of Barbara Condecon (nee Weeber, predeceased) whom he wed on September 2, 2002, in Sacramento, Calif. They enjoyed many years of post-retirement together. John was first and foremost a loving husband and was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. Hard-working and steadfast, John retired from MidAmerican Energy Company, where he worked since 1975 and made many lifelong friends. John was quiet and kind, and will be remembered for his thoughtful guidance. He was peaceful and serene and was a shining light in life.
John was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin, and his father, Edward.
Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Catherine Condecon, of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; his sisters, Pat Lysne, of Maple Grove, Minn., Julie Hebden (Brian), of East Concord, N.Y., Kathryn, of Annandale, Va.; and his brother, Tom, of Minneapolis. He was especially close with his grandchildren, Elayna and Elasio. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
All are welcome for his visitation which will take place, Friday, 2 to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home with a lunch following in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room.
