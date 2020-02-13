Dorothy A. Contreras
Dorothy A. Contreras, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Bethany Lutheran Home, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Dorothy was born on February 26, 1937, in White Earth, Minn., to the late William and Lucy (Clayton) Schrieber. Dorothy worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mercy Care Center.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Pablo Rodriguez; four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Iva Young, of Omaha, Neb., Deborah and Mark Pruett, of Council Bluffs; three sons, Paul Rodriguez, of San Antonio, Texas, Jerry and Denise Rodriguez, of Yutan, Neb., Robin and Chris Rodriguez, of Centerville, Ark.; 18 grandchildren and her many great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
