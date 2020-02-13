Dorothy A. Contreras

Dorothy A. Contreras, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Bethany Lutheran Home, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Dorothy was born on February 26, 1937, in White Earth, Minn., to the late William and Lucy (Clayton) Schrieber. Dorothy worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mercy Care Center.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Pablo Rodriguez; four brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Iva Young, of Omaha, Neb., Deborah and Mark Pruett, of Council Bluffs; three sons, Paul Rodriguez, of San Antonio, Texas, Jerry and Denise Rodriguez, of Yutan, Neb., Robin and Chris Rodriguez, of Centerville, Ark.; 18 grandchildren and her many great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Contreras, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.