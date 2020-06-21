Wilma Mae (Wilson) Cooper Wilma Mae (Wilson) Cooper, age 87, passed away June 14, 2020. Visitation is 5 to 7p.m., on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 22
Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 23
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Ridgewood Cemetery
E Pierce Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
E Pierce Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.