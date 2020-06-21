Wilma Mae (Wilson) Cooper Wilma Mae (Wilson) Cooper, age 87, passed away June 14, 2020. Visitation is 5 to 7p.m., on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Jun 23
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
11:00AM
Ridgewood Cemetery
E Pierce Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
