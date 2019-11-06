Jack L. Corbaley, Sr.
Jack L. Corbaley, Sr., age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 3, 2019, at Risen Son Nursing Home.
Jack was born July 31, 1935, in Council Bluffs, to the late Forrest and Gladys E. (Peterson) Corbaley. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Jack married Rita Peterschmidt on April 26, 1959. They were blessed with 5 children, Jack, Jr., Michelle, Joelle, Trisha and Cindy. Jack was a self-employed general contractor and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Jack Corbaley, Jr. in 2016; and 4 sisters.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Tuttle, Joelle (Matt) Sterbens, all of Omaha, Neb., Trisha Corbaley, of Council Bluffs, Cindy (Scot) Hochgesang, of Waterloo, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; daughter-in-law, Mary Corbaley, of Omaha; brother, Ed (Mary) Carlile, of Florida; his former wife, Rita Corbaley, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held on Friday, followed by interment in Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools.
