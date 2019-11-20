Rita A. Corbaley
Rita A. Corbaley, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away suddenly at her home on November 18, 2019.
Rita was born January 27, 1937, in West Point, Iowa, to the late Frank and Myrtle (Holtkamp) Peterschmidt. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, West Point in 1955 and earned her nursing degree from Burlington, Iowa School of Nursing in 1957. Rita married Jack Corbaley, Sr. on April 26, 1959. They were blessed with 5 children, Jack, Jr., Michelle, Joelle, Trisha and Cindy. Rita was a registered nurse at Indian Hills Nursing Home and Northcrest Care Center retiring in 2000. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her son, Jack Corbaley, Jr.; sister, Juanita Anderson and former husband, Jack Corbaley, Sr.
Rita is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Tuttle, Joelle (Matt) Sterbens, all of Omaha, Neb., Trisha Corbaley, of Council Bluffs, Cindy (Scot) Hochgesang, of Waterloo, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson; daughter-in-law, Mary Corbaley, of Omaha; sisters, Arlene Benson, of Marshalltown, Iowa, Velda (Ed) Wittstock, of Boise, Idaho, Florence (Eve) Peterschmidt, of Seattle, Wash., Rosie Meyers, of Corpus Christi, Texas, Karen (Tim) Geraghty, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Adrian (Pauline) Peterschmidt, of Urbandale, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 2 p.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick's Building Fund.
