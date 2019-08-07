Martin L. Cornelison
Martin L. Cornelison, age 53, passed away August 3, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory, 1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114, from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment, to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
