Connor P. Corrin
Connor P. Corrin, age 22, of Neola, Iowa, passed away September 18, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine.
He was born, in Council Bluffs, on November 14, 1996. Connor graduated from Tri Center High School.
He is survived by his parents, Craig and Jackie Corrin; brother and sister-in-law, Colton and Breanna Corrin; sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Cameron Bedard; aunts; uncles; cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Vigil service will begin at 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 6 p.m., on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., Monday, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Neola. Interment is in the church cemetery. In Connor's memory, the family will direct memorials to the AHC Foundation, St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola and Children's Hospital.
