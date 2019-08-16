Carroll E. Cox
Carroll E. Cox, age 85, passed away August 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian (Babbit) Cox; son, Don Cox.
Carroll is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Cox; children, Susan Schmidt (Ed), Paul Cox (Deb), Dave Cox, Ann Cox; brother, Jack Cox; sister-in-law, Barb Cox; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.