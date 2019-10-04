Terry W. Cox
Terry W. Cox, age 72, passed away October 2, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs on February 26, 1947, to the late Walter and Darlene (Vanderpool) Cox. Terry retired from Charles Schneider Furniture.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Billie Jo Petry; and brother, Walter Cox.
Terry is survived by his children, Teri Jo Cox-McNeal and Billy Cox (Shelly); companion of 31 years, Jennifer Jensen and her 3 sons, John (Kim), Matt and David Jensen; sisters, Bobbie Conatella and Janet Cox; grandchildren, Kendra McNeal, Kasey McNeal, Brandon Cox (Whitney), Ryan Knight, Haley Cox, Devon Lamb, Jonny Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson; his step-grandchildren, Colt Jensen, Holly Jensen and Brooke Jensen; 14 great-grandchildren; his former spouse and mother to his children, Rosalie Berry (Donald "Skip"); and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of his Life is 1 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Railway Bar and Grill, 115 South 12th Street in Council Bluffs.
