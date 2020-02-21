James C. Craigmile

James C. Craigmile, age 83, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away February 20, 2020, in Council Bluffs. He was born in Omaha, Neb., on November 24, 1936, and was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie. He was a longtime teacher, coach, athletic director and asstistant principal at OPS, spending many years at Burke High.

James is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances; daughters, Cathy (Joe) Sweet, Laurie (Marty) Lindhorst, and Debbie Mercier; his son, David Craigmile; 7 grandchildren; and his 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Nissen; nephew, Dan (Jen) Dahir; niece, Amy Nissen.

Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial service, Monday, 1 p.m., followed by a luncheon, all at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Memorials to Waubonsie Church Fund or Omaha School Foundation for Burke Stadium.

To send flowers to the family of James Craigmile, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Memorial Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
1:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Memorial Service begins.

