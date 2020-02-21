James C. Craigmile
James C. Craigmile, age 83, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away February 20, 2020, in Council Bluffs. He was born in Omaha, Neb., on November 24, 1936, and was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie. He was a longtime teacher, coach, athletic director and asstistant principal at OPS, spending many years at Burke High.
James is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances; daughters, Cathy (Joe) Sweet, Laurie (Marty) Lindhorst, and Debbie Mercier; his son, David Craigmile; 7 grandchildren; and his 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Nissen; nephew, Dan (Jen) Dahir; niece, Amy Nissen.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial service, Monday, 1 p.m., followed by a luncheon, all at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Memorials to Waubonsie Church Fund or Omaha School Foundation for Burke Stadium.
