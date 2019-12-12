Doris Louise Crisler
Doris Louise Crisler, age 91, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was born January 2, 1928, in Oakland, Iowa, one of 7 children of John and Minnie (Drier) Hobson. She graduated high school in 1945 in Macedonia, Iowa. After graduation she attended Commercial Extension (CE) college and worked as secretary for a real estate office in Omaha, Neb. Doris was united in marriage to Donald Crisler in 1948, and they were blessed with 5 children, Louise, David, Cheryl, Dennis and John. In 1963 the family moved to Glenwood, Iowa, and there she worked 14 years at the Glenwood State School and then as secretary at Glen Haven.
Doris was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years and served as past Worthy Matron in Glenwood and past President and member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Macedonia. She was also a member of the Jolly Dozen Club since 1949. Doris and Don loved to dance and were past members of P.O.L.K.A., Polka Lovers and Polka Swingers and members of the 40's Ballroom dance for 19 years. Doris kept herself busy with crochet projects and made many baby afghans for grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as potholder sets for many.
She also enjoyed cross-stitching and created many personalized, special occasion gifts for family and friends for birth announcements, birthdays, graduations and anniversaries. Later in life she enjoyed reading and sharing favorite books with others. Doris and Don loved traveling and visited many places, Hawaii, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Grenada, Canada, Italy, and California. They wintered in Arizona for 19 years and loved visiting friends they met there as well during the summers.
Preceeding Doris in death were her husband, Don; son, David; grandson, John Pietzsch; great-grandchildren, Emily Peterson and Mason Watkins; parents; sister, Janice Meister; and brothers, Bill, Bob, Dale, Donald and Max Hobson.
Survivors include daughters, Louise (Gary) Peterson and Cheryl Glidewell (Tom Pietzsch); sons, Dennis (Becky) Crisler and John Crisler; 14 grandchildren; her 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Macedonia United Methodist Church. Burial in the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to your favorite veteran support program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.