Mary Croghan
Mary Croghan, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She was born December 30, 1950, to Leroy and Annie Croghan and was a lifetime resident of Council Bluffs and surrounding areas. Mary was a Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Council Bluffs Ward. She loved her Lord, family, Church, and friends. All who knew her loved her and were loved in return. Mary graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969. She attended EQ School of Hair Design in Council Bluffs, graduating in 1994. There she made many friends and went on to begin her career in Cosmetology working with nursing home residents.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Annie Croghan; sisters, Betty Watts and husband Frank, Virginia Boekhoff and husband Al, Beverly Sage and husband Dewayne, Colleen Croghan and Laura Pedersen; brothers, Warren and Dennis Croghan.
Left to mourn her loss and carry on her legacy are her daughter, Heather and son-in-law, Pavan; brother, Ken and wife Sue. Many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a small memorial service after the visitation. Funeral will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.