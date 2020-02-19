William

Austin Croghan

William Croghan, age 20, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 16, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., at Highpoint Open Bible Church, 1430 Avenue E. Private family inurnment, in Memorial Park Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the Highpoint Church Hall. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Feb 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM
Highpoint Open Bible Church
1430 Avenue E
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
