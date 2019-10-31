Deanna A. Crum
Deanna A. Crum was born to Art and Virginia Kraemer in Storm Lake, Iowa, on December 16, 1940. She graduated from high school there and attended the Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, Minn. There, she met her future husband, Bill, in 1959. They were married in August, of 1961, and served a rural church in southern Minnesota for 5 years. After moving to Council Bluffs, she worked for the Zarley-McKee Law Firm and Enron Corp. for the remainder of her adult years, retiring in 2009. She passed away October 8, 2019.
Deanna is survived by her husband, Bill; sons, Stuart, Matthew; and many friends.
A remembrance service will be held at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 p.m.
