Lori L. Cundiff

Lori L. Cundiff, age 57, passed away February 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.

She was born in Council Bluffs, on March 19, 1962, to Lonnie Wright, Sr., and Donnis (Hively) Wright.

She was preceded in death by her father; brothers, Robert and Jeffrey Wright; and brother-in-law, Greg Cundiff.

Lori is survived by her husband, Jeff Cundiff; children, Jimmy Brown, Alicia Mitzelfelt (Adam), Becky Wardlow (Larry III), Zach Cundiff; mother, Donnis Wright; siblings, John Wright (Annie), Lonnie Wright, Jr., (Elaine), Kelly Joe Wright, Steven Wright; parents-in-law, Lloyd and Dayle Cundiff; brother-in-law, Steve Cundiff (Sally); six grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy- Kilnoski Funeral Home.

Feb 27
Thursday, February 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy | Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
