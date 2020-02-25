Lori L. Cundiff
Lori L. Cundiff, age 57, passed away February 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on March 19, 1962, to Lonnie Wright, Sr., and Donnis (Hively) Wright.
She was preceded in death by her father; brothers, Robert and Jeffrey Wright; and brother-in-law, Greg Cundiff.
Lori is survived by her husband, Jeff Cundiff; children, Jimmy Brown, Alicia Mitzelfelt (Adam), Becky Wardlow (Larry III), Zach Cundiff; mother, Donnis Wright; siblings, John Wright (Annie), Lonnie Wright, Jr., (Elaine), Kelly Joe Wright, Steven Wright; parents-in-law, Lloyd and Dayle Cundiff; brother-in-law, Steve Cundiff (Sally); six grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy- Kilnoski Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.