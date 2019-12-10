George E. Cunningham
George E. Cunningham, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 8, 2019, at his home. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 30 years.
Wake service, Thursday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to an American Legion or VFW Post or the donor's choice.
