Earl W.
Currier
Earl W. Currier, age 73, of Omaha, Neb., passed away October 31, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on May 30, 1946, to the late Earl W. and Lydia (Sorge) Currier. Earl is an Army Veteran, who served his country during the Vietnam War. He worked for the City of Council Bluffs in the Sewer and Maintenance Division.
Earl is survived by his sisters, Marilynn (Gary) Updegraff, and Carol Hansen; nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Thursday, 1 to 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Private graveside service in Ridgewood Cemetery with Military Honors by the Kanesville Rider Honor Guard. Memorial contributions are suggested to Timothy Lutheran Church.
