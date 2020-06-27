Sharon M. Dale Sharon M. Dale, age 75, passed away June 26, 2020. Viewing and visitation, 2 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Complete notice Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Dale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.