Sharon M. Dale, age 75, passed away Jun 26, 2020. Sharon was born October 22, 1944, in Council Bluffs, to the late Walter and Helen (Powers) Rhoades. Sharon married David Dale in 1962, the couple had four children. She was a cook for many years at Bluffs Run Casino. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane Rhoades; brothers, Ralph Rhoades, and Walter Rhoades, Jr. She is survived by her husband, David Dale; children, Kimberly Paez, Kevin Dale, Michelle Dale-Cleaver (Daren), David Dale II (Tami); sister, Denise Rhoades; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a pray service starting at 4 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.

