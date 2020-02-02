Lindi K. Daniels
Lindi K. Daniels, age 68, passed away at her home on January 31, 2020.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., on September 22, 1951, to the late Samuel and Hazel (Looper) Hicks. Lindi was a member of El Bethel Assembly of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Hicks; sister, Beverly MacCallum.
Lindi is survived by her husband of 46 years, Don Daniels; children, Terry Daniels (Beth), Tina Fastnacht (Dean), Jennifer Pershall (Johnny); siblings, Betty McDowell (Tim), Barbara Warren, Phyllis Brink, Brenda Way (John); grandchildren, Maeghen Daniels, Alexis Daniels, Clyde Daniels, McKinley Daniels, Makayla Fastnacht and Kiera Fastnacht; great grandchildren, Ezrah and Lindi; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday February 5, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
