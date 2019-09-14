Lois Irene Darrington
Lois Irene Darrington, age 91, of Griswold, Iowa, passed away September 11, 2019, at her home. Lois was born in Saint James, Minn., January 20, 1928, to the late Guy and Ila (Mason) Dunblazier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Chris Darrington; her brothers, William Richard Dunblazier and Charles Melvin Dunblazier; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris (John) Hunt, Arlita (Howard) Hunt, and Mavis (Mike) Piercy; her sister-in-law, Joyce (Walt) Glesmann; her and brother-in-law, Gene Beamer.
Lois is survived by husband, Marvin Darrington; her sons, Don (Susan) Darrington and Bruce (Barbara) Darrington; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Byron (Jan) Darrington; and sisters-in-law, Vera Beamer and Esther Darrington.
A private graveside service, for immediate family, will be held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
