Marvin Charles Darrington, son of Arthur and Izetta (Lapworth) Darrington, was born May 16, 1922, near Council Bluffs. He died May 6, 2020, at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents; grandson, Chris Darrington; and sister, Joyce Glesmann. He is survived by his sons, Don (Susan), of Griswold, Iowa, and Bruce (Barbara), of Independence, Mo.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Byron (Jan) Darrington; and two sisters, Vera Beamer and Esther Darrington; many nieces and nephews; relatives and friends. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family and a memorial service at a later date. Memorials will be directed by the family.

