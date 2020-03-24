Charles David Davis Charles David Davis, age 80, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hospice House in Omaha, Neb. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; son, Danny; four brothers; and one sister. Chuck is survived by his children, David Allen Davis and wife Danielle, of Omaha, Denise Ann Kempnich and husband Steven, of Omaha; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers family would like memorials to made out to Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue Department.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
New: Officials from Hy-Vee, Target, CenturyLink and more issue statements regarding COViD-19
-
Emergency Childcare Collaborative offers free daycare for essential workers, now hiring childcare workers
-
LIST: A running list of Council Bluffs area restaurants, businesses offering delivery or carryout
-
'Alone in the office.' Life is different for Iowa, Nebraska members of Congress, too.
-
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs proclamation closing Iowa's salons, barbershops, pools and tattoo parlors
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.