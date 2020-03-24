Charles David Davis Charles David Davis, age 80, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hospice House in Omaha, Neb. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; son, Danny; four brothers; and one sister. Chuck is survived by his children, David Allen Davis and wife Danielle, of Omaha, Denise Ann Kempnich and husband Steven, of Omaha; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers family would like memorials to made out to Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue Department.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.