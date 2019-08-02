Charles Maurice
Davis
Charles Maurice Davis, age 92, passed away July 30, 2019, in Council Bluffs.
Charles was born, May 19, 1927, in Davis City, Iowa, to the late Homer and Elsie (Graham) Davis. He graduated from Davis City High. Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, Seaman 1st Class, from 1945 to 1946. He was united in marriage to Della A. Smith, on July 10, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa. The couple resided in Council Bluffs since 1958, and Charles worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, retiring as a Clerk in 1987.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Connie Lynn; brother, Wayne; his sister, Opal Rowdybush; and his daughter-in-law, Lynne Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Della A. Davis; children, Pamela (Duane) Blanchard, all of Council Bluffs, Rick Davis, of Missoula, Mont., Janis (Gil) Snyder, of Green Bay, Wis., Kim (Joe) Owen, Tricia (fiancé Fred Hartman) Davis, all Council Bluffs; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Research.
