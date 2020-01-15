Marianne D. (Lobeck)
Davis
Marianne D. Davis, age 86, of Battle Lake, Minn., died Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Marianne was born on April 3, 1933, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Reverend Gustave and Esther (Schweikert) Lobeck. She married Richard "Dick" Davis on June 22, 1958, in Council Bluffs. Together they had 3 children, Joseph, Krickett and Patrick. Marianne was the daughter of a Lutheran minister and had a strong Christian faith in Jesus. She LOVED discussing the bible! She and her family were members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, where she taught Catechism when her kids were in it. She and Dick were early members and organizers of Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu, Ariz. There, she taught the Women's Bible Study, sang in the choir and was in the bell choir.
Marianne lived a full life! As a child in Council Bluffs, she was a violinist and accomplished pianist who, at age 10, was chosen to perform at the Joslyn in Omaha. She didn't enjoy the stage but always enjoyed playing. She attended A.L. High School in Council Bluffs, went to college at St. John's in Wichita, Kan., and graduated from UNO with a degree in Medical Technology. Marianne managed laboratories for doctors, running all tests by hand. Marianne loved a good laugh, and was always busy doing something. She enjoyed gardening (and complaining about all the critters who also enjoyed her gardening)! She had a knack for numbers and was a good Bridge player. She and Dick loved fixing things up and rehabbed a few houses over the years.
Marianne also loved golfing! She and Dick played countless rounds of golf all over the country. Marianne had the travel bug and a talent for picking up languages, so she was always ready to board the next plane, train or automobile for a new horizon. In fact, she was heading to Antarctica (her trip of a lifetime) when Jesus took her to her heavenly home.
Marianne is survived by daughter, Krickett Davis, of Los Angeles, Calif.; son, Patrick Davis; and 3 grandchildren, Madeline, Maxwell and Mick Davis, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister-in-law, Joyce Woods, of Treynor, Iowa; and 2 nephews, David Woods and Doug Woods and their families.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., in St. John's Lutheran Church near Ottertail, Minn. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. John's Lutheran Church in Ottertail, or Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. A Memorial service will be held in the near future at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu City. Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, Minn., was in charge of arrangements.
