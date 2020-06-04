Irene L. (Beck) Dawson, age 90, passed away on May 29, 2020. Born March 14, 1930, Irene loved ballroom dancing and camping and hiking in the Rocky Mountains, starting at a very young age. She worked as a Montessori teacher of 3 and 4 year old children. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a volunteer with the Pottawattamie County Genealogical Society. She was an avid researcher of genealogy and a huge Cubs fan. Irene graduated, in 1948, from Abraham Lincoln High School and married Everett J. Dawson on February 9, 1952. She started teaching, in 1968, at St. Paul Episcopal Montessori School. Later she worked and owned Montessori Children's House until retirement in May of 1994. Preceded in death by her husband, Everett J. Dawson; parents, Herbert and Florence (Sutton) Beck; brothers, Herbert V., Robert and Bernard Beck. Survived by daughters, Nancy (Terry) Kracht, of Crescent, Iowa, Diana Dawson (Kevin Johnson), of Kapolei, Hawaii, Janice (Dave) Hastreiter, of Lincoln Neb.; brother, Harold Beck, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Carolyn Hendrix-Uhl (Russ Uhl), Sarah (Greg) Rathbun, Josh and Zach Hastreiter; great-grandchildren, Kierstin and Jaedon Hendrix, Easton and Maya Uhl, Addison and Dawson Rathbun; step-grandchildren, Michael (Elisabeth) Johnson, Michelle (Jacob) Strong; step-great-grandchildren, Ayden and Louise Johnson, Jackson and Jordon Strong. Private memorial service, Saturday, 1 p.m. The service will be live streamed accessed through the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home website.
