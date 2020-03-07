Joy Elaine Day
Joy Elaine Day, age 95, of Mondamin, Iowa, heard the words "Welcome Home" and passed into the loving arms of her Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Joy was born on September 9, 1924, to John and Francis Langer. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs in 1942. On January 14, 1945, she was married to Glenn Day, at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Council Bluffs, and they began a life-long journey together. Their family was completed with the adoption of daughter, Kathy and son, Brian.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; parents, John and Francis Langer; and sister, Jean Fustos.
She is survived by her son, Brian, of Missouri Valley, Iowa; daughter, Kathy (Jim) Fry, of Omaha, Neb.; lifelong friend (and daughter in her heart), Ruth (Walter) Utman, of Modale, Iowa; and their family, who knew her as "Grandma Joy"; as well as nephew, Roger (Mary) Fustos, of Omaha; brother, John Langer, of Fremont, Neb.; sister-in-law, Ruth (Bud) Busing, of Missouri Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service at 2 p.m., at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Funeral service, 10 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Christian Church, Missouri Valley.
