Richard Stocking Dee, 81, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away April 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by three daughters, Christina Dee, Paula Dee and Charity Dee Hoffelt; parents, H. Paul & Helen Dee. Survivors include his wife, Teresa Dee; his children, Catharine (Kenneth) Goodwin, of Worthing, S.D., Anna (John) Van Gorp, of Sheldon, Iowa, Susanna (John) Fife, of Chesterfield, Va.; siblings, Steve (Gail) Dee, of Loveland, Colo., Linda Dee, of Seattle, Wash.; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A private family service with livestream will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 24th, at First Methodist Church. The service will be livestreamed at sfumc.org. Interment will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 25th, at Rose Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Heritage Funeral Home 4800 S. Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57108 www.heritagesfsd.com

