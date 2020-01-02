Delores Boehm (Heitman) Deitchler
Delores Deitchler, age 92, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away December 29, 2019, at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. She is survived by her children, Jim (Marcia) Deitchler, Janet (Dave) Yezek, Nancy (Larry) O'Rourke, and John (Karen) Deitchler, all of Glenwood; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (with 2 more due in January 2020); and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, Iowa, with burial in the Mineola Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Memorial fund has been established.
