Norma Ruth Delaney
Norma Ruth Delaney, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 19, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill.
Norma was born March 21, 1926, in Council Bluffs, to the late George and Daisy (Durick) McLean. She was the youngest of 10 children having 4 brothers and 5 sisters, all of which have preceded her in death. Norma was married to Elva "Dale" Delaney, having 2 daughters, Diane and Donna Jean; 8 grandchildren; her 23 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great grandchildren. Dale passed away in 1983. Norma lived at 1505 Ave. K for over 70 years, moving there after getting married. She worked for Charles Custom Furniture and retired after 31 years of service. Norma was a long-time member of Lighthouse Temple Church, where she did the bulletin and sang in the choir. After a bout with cancer and surviving that she moved to Amelia Place for a year and a half. She was then diagnosed with dementia and moved to Illinois to live with her daughter Diane and family. Her faith in God was undeniable. She will be going to meet her Lord God Almighty.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at Lighthouse Temple, 1430 Ave. E. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the church hall. The family will direct memorials.
