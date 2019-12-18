Robert L. DeLaughter
Robert L. DeLaughter, age 72, passed away December 15, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on September 30, 1947. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Betty and Richard Powell.
Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sheryl DeLaughter; son, Robert A. DeLaughter (Jodi Cowling); grandchildren, Abbigail DeLaughter, Chance Hartwell, Jessi Gary and Jordan Gary; siblings, Carolyn Fortin (Bob), Sue Akers (Tom), Bill Foster (Debra); a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Inunrment will be on Friday, in Omaha National Cemetery.
