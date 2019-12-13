Steven
Michael DeMare
Steven DeMare, age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his home on December 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born June 13, 1951, in Council Bluffs, to the late Sam and Darlene (Suntken) DeMare. He graduated from Omaha North High School in 1969. Steve married Patricia Ann Hutfless on January 30, 1970. They were blessed with 5 children, Michael, Colleen, Adam, Sarah and Stephanie. Steve was a dock foreman for the Omaha World-Herald for 30 plus years retiring in 2016.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 49 years, Pat DeMare; his children and spouses, Michael and Audra DeMare, Colleen and Gordon Vincent, Adam and Leslie DeMare, Sarah and Jeremy Smith, all of Council Bluffs, Stephanie and James O'Neill of Elkhorn, Neb.; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Peitzmeier and husband Dan, of Omaha, Neb.; brother, Gary Metz; sister, Teri Dozier and husband Herb, all of Tampa, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
It was Steve's wish to be cremated. No services will be held.
