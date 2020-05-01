Donald J. DeShane, age 64, passed away March 30, 2020. Donald was born in Chicago, Ill., on June 7, 1955, to Edward and Lois (Parker) Birkholtz. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Brenda; granddaughter, Alissa Renshaw. Donald is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Bobby) Renshaw, Sherry Abels (Robert Thomas); brother, David (Jolene) Vugrin; and sister, Sharon (Nick) Shankle; 11 grandchildren, his four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home from 12 to 3 p.m. The family will direct memorials.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald DeShane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.