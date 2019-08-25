Kent Dickason
Kent Dickason, 71, of Daytona Beach, Fla., passed away on Friday August 16, 2019, at his residence with his wife Jane; and son, Brent at his side.
He was born on July 8, 1948, in Council Bluffs, to the late Bertram Lee and Mamie Lou (Simonson) Dickason. Kent was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he proudly served as Sergeant and was awarded a Bronze Star and a Cluster of Purple Hearts during Vietnam. He retired as Sales Manger of Dultmeier Sales in Davenport, Iowa, and then moved to the Daytona Beach area in 2013 from Long Grove, Iowa. Kent was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge in Ormond Beach, Fla., and enjoyed fishing and sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Survivors include his wife, Jane M. ( Larson) Dickason, of 47 years, whom he married on September 25, 1971; son, Brent Dickason, of Wilbur by the Sea, Fla.; sister, Brenda (Roger) Dollen, of Avoca, Iowa; nephew, Troy Petry, of Council Bluffs; and many friends and family.
Memorial donations may be made in Kent's memory to a charity of one's choice.
