Judy was born in Council Bluffs, on June 10, 1939, to Jake and Catherine Bogardus. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957, and worked at U.S. Supply Company, in Omaha , Neb., until 1966. She married Jerry Digilio, in 1964, and went on to have four daughters. Judy loved to entertain and having all the family together. She always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook on life. She was one of the few remaining "true" homemakers. She is survived by Jerry Digilio; her sister, Mary Jane Feekin; daughters, Judi Banker, of Atlantic Beach, Fla., Rebecca Joann Digilio, Jennifer Suzanne Digilio, both of Omaha, Jacquelyn Ann Gade (Greg), of Bennington, Neb.; four grandchildren, Isiabella, Logan, Alexander and Grayson. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Catherine Bogardus; and sister, Sandra Louise Bogardus Watkins. Open visitation, Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Funeral service can be viewed on the funeral home website. Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Judy's Life will also be held later this summer. Memorials to Eastern Nebraska Office On Aging and or Wounded Warrior Project preferred.
