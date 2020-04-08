Judy L. Dingman, age 76, passed away April 7, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on December 14, 1943, to the late Wilbur and Ruth Mahan. Judy worked at Hy-Vee for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Phipps. Judy is survived by her sons, Mark Dingman (Renae), Larry Phipps, Jerry Phipps; brother, Larry Mahan (Kathy); longtime companion, Glen Watkins; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Open viewing with no more than ten people at a time, Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service, 11 a.m., Friday, in the Garner Township Cemetery.

Service information

Apr 9
Visitation
Thursday, April 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Apr 10
Graveside Service
Friday, April 10, 2020
11:00AM
Garner Township Cemetery
1372 Jennings Ave
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
